Emery County Issues Closures at Various Facilities

Beginning Monday, March 16, some Emery County facilities will be closed to the public for a period of two weeks. Facilities closed will be the Museum of the San Rafael, the Emery County Aquatic Center and all Emery County libraries.

Emery County will still have employees at these locations doing cleaning and maintenance, but the facilities will be closed to the public. Additionally, the AOG has already closed all senior centers in Emery County. However, Meals on Wheels will still be delivered. Seniors who have been riding the bus to the centers for lunch can make arrangements for meals by contacting their senior center.