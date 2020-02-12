EMERY COUNTY PHOTOGRAPHER REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Emery County is seeking a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a professional photographer. The full RFP can be found on the emerycounty.com website under Recent News & Information. Questions relating to the RFP should be directed to the Commission Office (435) 381-3570. The RFP submissions should be submitted to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 East Main St., P.O. Box 907, Castle Dale, UT 84513 or brendat@emery.utah.gov. The proposal submissions are DUE by Monday, March 2, 2020, at 5 pm, and will be opened in the March 17, 2020 Commission Meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 12, 2020.