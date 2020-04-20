Emery County Recreation Announces Registrations, Cancellations

Emery County Recreation provided an update on its programs on Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration for girls’ softball is open until April 27 while tee ball registration is open until May 4. Games for these programs will be played in June.
Also in June will be Emery County Recreation’s annual princess tea party. The event is slated for June 27 pending sufficient registration numbers.
Emery Rec also announced that Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth will be cancelled this year. For those who have already registered, full refunds will be returned on the credit card used to register the player.
To register for programs online, please visit www.emerycounty.com/rec