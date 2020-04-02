Emery County Recreation Gives Update on Activities

This week, Emery County Recreation released information on its activities.

Currently, baseball and spring soccer are still on hold in response to the COVID-19 situation. However, registration is still open for some activities.

T-ball registration is open from now through May 4 for those ages 3-5 while registration for girls’ softball is open from now until April 13. Games are slated to begin in June.

Emery County Recreation’s annual princess tea party is also on the calendar for June 27 pending a sufficient amount of registered children. Registration is now open for this event.

Those interested in any of these activities can register online at www.emerycounty.com/rec.