EMERY COUNTY RECREATIONAL AUDIT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Emery County is seeking a Request for Proposal (RFP) for Recreational Audit consultant. The full RFP can be found on the emerycounty.com website homepage. Questions relating to the RFP should be directed to the Travel Office (435) 564-3600. The RFP submissions should be submitted to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 East Main St., P.O. Box 907, Castle Dale, UT 84513 or brendat@emery.utah.gov. The proposal submissions are DUE by Monday, March 27, 2020, at 5 pm, and will be opened in the April 7, 2020, Commission Meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 11, 2020.