Emery County Royalty Members Volunteer at Huntington Ball Field

99440999_926964617730004_56014271984697344_n.jpg

Photos courtesy of the Miss Emery Scholarship Organization

The royalty of the Miss Emery Scholarship Organization recently traded their gowns for jeans and t-shirts as they visited the baseball complex in Huntington and rolled up their sleeves to give back to the community in a volunteer effort.

This project, which took place on Saturday afternoon, was assisting in laying sod on the ball field to ready it for summer play. This volunteer effort took place following the royalty’s visits around local cemeteries on Memorial Day to pay tribute to those that have passed.

