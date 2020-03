Press Release

The Emery County Travel Bureau is working to quickly respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on our county’s tourism-based businesses. Help us see the full picture of how this is affecting your business by taking this survey ASAP: https://forms.gle/ GXs4kAVRmUnw7EJo8

Please forward this to other Emery County businesses, specifically those that collect TRT and/or TRCC (eg. lodging, restaurants, etc.).