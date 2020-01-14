Emery County Treasurer and Recorder Offices Become One

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Commissioners hosted a special meeting on Monday morning to approve or deny combining the Emery County Recorder and Emery County Treasurer offices.

During the meeting, this decision was approved. The special meeting was scheduled to meet the state’s deadline (Feb.1) of knowing which offices will be running for election in 2020. A 15-day comment period is also required, making the date necessary.

Commissioners comments included that Emery County Recorder Connie Jensen has decided to retire and will not seek reelection. Interim Emery County Treasurer Josie Stilson will run for election. Whoever is elected to that office will be in charge of both offices. All of the staff from both offices will be retained by the county. This decision was in the best interests of service to the citizens of Emery County, commissioners stated. It was not a financial matter at the present time, but rather a look to what is best for the future.

The commissioners also commented that the personnel in both offices are well trained and they feel confident that they can handle the work load. The commissioners concluded with thanks to the personnel of both offices for the professional way they have accepted this consideration and their cooperation in making the decision.

Also during the meeting, commissioner Kent Wilson was appointed as the Utah Association of Counties (UAC) Representative for Emery County. He has previously served on the board of directors for UAC but a change in bylaws now requires that each county in Utah have a representative on the board. Commissioner Wilson will continue his duties in UAC.

Mary Kava, Julie Johansen and Bill Dellos were also reappointed to the Emery County Planning and Zoning Board.