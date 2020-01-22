Emery County Works to Establish EMS Special Service District

Clint Olsen discusses EMS with Emery County Commissioners.

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Commission Meeting began as Desiree Malley, the county’s library director, presented the monthly safety minute on stairway safety. She cautioned people to hang on to the handrails, pay attention, not to get distracted and to try not to carry too many things up or down the stairs. Following the safety presentation, four names were drawn for the county’s safety Visa gift cards. These are awarded monthly to employees that practice safe work efforts. The full-time employee award was given Brent Langston while the part-time employee award went to Rayola Pfnister. Two safety sensitive employees, Richard Ryan and Jeanette Bray, were the lucky draws for January.

Following a review by both the commissioners and Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen, a master lease agreement with Horsepower Fleet Leasing was ratified. Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk stated that his office is leasing vehicles from this company on a trial basis. They will consider leasing verses purchasing for four years.

Next, approval was given for an amendment to the contract between Emery County and the Utah Department of Health. This will allow the state funds to go to the Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center through Traditions, a company which is now managing the care center. A resolution amending the allocations of mineral lease money to be distributed to the special service districts was also approved.

The establishment of a EMS Special Service District resolution was approved. For the first step, advertising will begin for a public hearing regarding the establishment of this district. Clint Olsen, a representative for the EMS advisory board, also reported approval on a USDA grant application to help purchase a new ambulance. Commissioner Kent Wilson said these funds will help with Emery County’s share of a Community Impact Board grant for purchasing equipment and raising wages for volunteers. The commissioners explained that the county needs to raise wages in order to retain and attract EMS personnel.

It was next announced that the Emery County Travel Bureau received approval to advertise a request for proposals (RFP) for a media consultant and photographer. These would be part-time jobs funded by TRT monies within the travel bureau.

In order to match federal legislation, a resolution amending sections of the Emery County Personnel Policies and Procedure Manual was approved. Also amended was the Emery County Legal Defender Agreement to comply with Senate Bill 32 and the Indigent Defense Act.