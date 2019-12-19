Emery County Youngsters Treated With Annual Shop-With-A-Cop Program

Members of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) made a visit to Price’s Walmart on Wednesday evening to brighten local children’s holidays with their annual Shop-With-A-Cop event.

This event ensures that many children in Emery County have presents, or are able to give presents to others, on Christmas Day. This is made possible due to generous donations from the Utah Police Civilian Association as well as Walmart and donations from private sponsors.

This year, the ECSO was able to sponsor 18 children that were elementary age. The gift wrapping was handled by the Pinnacle Panthers basketball team.

“Thank you to all who have donated to this program and thanks to Walmart for hosting our event. Merry Christmas everyone,” the ECSO shared.