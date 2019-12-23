Emery County’s JN Auto Opens Second Location in Price

JN Auto has become known for selling quality vehicles from its location in Huntington, offering great deals to local residents. When Jesse Nielson realized the amount of customers visiting from Carbon County, he saw an opportunity to expand and better serve customers.

As Nielsen took on the task of finding the perfect location for the dealership in Carbon County, his sights settled on Carbonville Road adjacent to Market Express. After a new parking lot was developed, a building constructed and a sign erected, the only thing missing was the cars.

The staff at JN Auto made a statement as they brought vehicles on to the lot, parading through Price until they hit the new pavement. The business then geared up for a grand opening, which took place on Friday afternoon.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce led the ribbon cutting portion of the celebration, welcoming a large crowd to stand behind the ribbon as photos were snapped to commemorate the occasion. Lines then formed as children eagerly waited to visit with Santa Claus while others took advantage of the free chili and cornbread.

To round out the celebration, JN Auto hosted a large giveaway, gifting members of the community with binoculars, a rifle scope, carwashes and more.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and supported today,” the staff at JN Auto shared following the event.

JN Auto’s new location can be found at 151 North Carbonville Road in Price.