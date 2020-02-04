Emery Elementary Students Attend the First Lego League Utah South State Championship

The First Lego League Utah South State Championship was hosted in St. George on Saturday. This championship saw teams from Castle Dale and Ferron elementary schools.

The Lego Alliance Robotics Team of Castle Dale Elementary won the Robot Performance Award at region, qualifying them to participate in state. The students did a great job and were successful in learning a great deal. They were grateful for the experience of getting to travel and represent the school.

The Emoji-Coder’s Robotics Team of Ferron Elementary won first place at region, also qualifying to participate in state. Both teams competed against 23 other teams that ranged from fourth to eighth grade.

The Emoji-Coder’s participated in Robot Games, Robot Design, Innovative Project and Core Values. The team consists of Dylan Behling, Statton Bingham, Brindlayn Grange, Kade Perkins, Jett Winn, William Grant, Paizley Jackson, Sydni Lake, Morgan Mills and Eli Winter.

The Emoji-Coders are coached by Brenda Thomas and Ashley Grant.