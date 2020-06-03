Emery Emergency Special Service District Resolution Approved

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Commissioners began their meeting on Tuesday by opening bids for construction work on the Trail Mountain Fire Emergency Watershed Project. There were four bids opened; however, they will not be awarded until Thursday morning at a special meeting called for that purpose. The bids were from Nielsen Construction, $222,000; ESJ Construction, $169,493; Allied Underground Technology, $333,483; and Perco Rock, $124,212. The final paperwork on the Trail Mountain Fire Emergency Watershed Project needed signatures prior to the meeting, so ratification was given for this action as well.

Ratification of a letter sent to support the four-county group (Carbon, Emery, Sanpete and Sevier) Inside Terminal Solutions. This was needed to help further the coal shipment overseas through the Oakland Port project. A business license was then granted to HooDoo Hotdogs. This company is from outside of the county but needs the license to sell from a vendor truck at areas in the county.

Castle Dale Mayor Danny Van Wagoner requested permission to place electric vehicle chargers in front of the Museum of the San Rafael. Four units will be placed on the sidewalk in front of the museum. Van Wagoner said Rocky Mountain Power is a partner in this project. Permission was granted by the commissioners. A memorandum of understanding was then approved for the Utah Police Association to place a tower for public safety communications on Horn Mountain and in Huntington Canyon.

Also during the meeting, a resolution to establish an Emery Emergency Special Service District was approved. This resolution had been approved and as all the cities in the county joined the district.

Discussion commenced about a nonresident of the county becoming a volunteer EMT in Green River. The volunteer is an advanced EMT and Green River is in crisis mode at this time with a shortage of EMTs. The current policy states that if hired by the county, a hired individual must move to the county within six months, but it was pointed out that a volunteer would not be governed by this policy.

A routine yearly resolution was approved to authorize the filing of cross appeals for 2020 centrally assessed properties regarding PacifiCorp properties. The 2020 CIB list was amended to include a project in Green River.

Karen Dolan and Melissa Huntington presented Four Corners’ Behavioral Health Plan for fiscal year 2021. This plan needs be approved and signed by the commissioners according to law. Huntington had developed a MCOT (Major Crisis Outreach Team), which has been funded by the legislature, but could be rescinded because of the pandemic.

The 2020 tax sale was approved and reported that the excess money was given to the property owners. Tax adjustments were approved to remedy incorrect taxable values so that they could be added to the tax sale.

The elected officials praised the members of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Greg Funk reported that Salt Lake City had called and requested eight members to assist with the ongoing protests, but 10 off-duty officers volunteered. A thank you letter from the Salt Lake police chief was read by Commissioner Lynn Sitterud. The concern of the citizens for the sheriff’s office was also greatly appreciated.