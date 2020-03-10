Emery Flips Script

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After a disappointing showing at Carbon on Friday, the Spartans bounced back in a big way. Emery traveled to Salem Hills on Saturday looking to make a statement. They did not waste any time and batted around in the first inning. Janessa Weston opened things off with a single and then scored on consecutive errors. The next batter, Cambrie Jensen, hammered a 3-0 pitch to dead away center for a homerun.

Next, Arilyn Allred walked and then Bralin Wilde and Kaejha Johnson hit back-to-back doubles. Makieya Bertuzzi and Kaylee Price both hit in runs on bunt singles. Taleigh Price completed the scoring with an RBI double to center. Emery took a 6-0 lead after one.

Kaylee Price recorded the win and was great on the mound. She went five and two third innings, striking out three batters while giving up three hits and zero runs. The Spartans extended their lead to 12-0 before giving up four runs in the sixth. Emery went on to win by the same score, 12-4.

Wilde went 3-5 with a homerun, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Taleigh Price swung the ball well, going 3-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Emery (1-1) will continue on the road with games at Delta (1-1) on Tuesday and at South Sevier (1-1) on Thursday.