Emery High School Plans Unique Graduation Ceremony

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject of graduation has been discussed at length. For some time, many believed that graduation ceremonies for the year were being cancelled altogether. However, the staff of the schools and districts have rolled up their sleeves and worked to come up with solutions.

Emery High School is working diligently to ensure that the seniors are honored and included. The school has ordered yard signs that will adorn each senior’s name. They will be placed on the football field and each Friday night in May, the lights will be turned on for a number of hours. A large banner has also been ordered that will recognize the senior class.

Furthermore, a drive by commencement ceremony has been planned. Each graduate will be allowed one vehicle to enter the parking lot with a parent or guardian as the driver and the senior in the passenger seat. Cars will be allowed to begin entering the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will commence at 6 p.m. Graduation will take place in the south parking lot east of the softball field. There will be semi flatbed trailer for the stage set up and KOAL Radio will broadcast on AM 750.

In addition, ETV News is live streaming the commencement exercise on ETV Channel 10. The traditional valedictorian and salutatorian talks will take place along with brief remarks from administration. A school district board member will then offer acceptance of graduates.

Following the remarks, law enforcement has agreed to assist in traffic flow as they will excuse one car at a time to drive to a designated spot that will be located near the driveway. The student’s name will be announced, and the graduate will be presented with a flower and their diploma. The student will be allowed to step out of the vehicle to accept these items and pose for a photo with a board member, keeping in mind the social distancing requirements.

Upon exiting the parking lot, the graduate will be asked to deposit their gown in a box to return the gown rental. Then, the graduate will exit, head south on Center Street and drive south to Main before returning to their homes. Any extra vehicles or family members may align the sides of Center sStreet starting at 800 North.

Information on the vehicles allowed will be communicated with the graduates and their parents or guardians. All participants in the graduation ceremony will be asked to remain within their own vehicles. Students that will be speaking will be given instruction prior to the commencement.