Emery High School’s 2020 Valedictorian, Salutatorians Announced

Following the recent announcement that detailed how graduation would take place for the 2020 seniors of Emery High School, the Emery County School District announced those who would act as the speakers of graduation, representing the 2020 class as a whole.

The 2020 Emery High Valedictorian was named as Jace Jorgensen. Joining him onstage will be Teryn Allred and Brax Jensen as salutatorians.

“Emery High School would like to congratulate the following students on their hard work and success,” the school district shared along with the announcement.

The graduation ceremony for Emery High seniors will be conducted as a drive-through ceremony that will take place in the high school’s parking lot. For more details on the special graduation, please click here.