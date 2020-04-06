Emery Medical Moves to Telehealth Visits Following 2 Positive COVID-19 Tests at Center

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors. We can confirm that we have had two positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) at Emery Medical Center. These individuals are not currently being treated at our hospital and are in self-isolation at home.

We are working closely with the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) to investigate the situation and identify all individuals who may have been exposed. Upon identification, appropriate protocols and instructions will be followed.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the proactive decision to move upcoming onsite outpatient visits to virtual telehealth visits. We are in the process of notifying patients of this change and providing instructions on how to access their appointment virtually. This temporary change will be in place until we are confident that we can resume full operations.

We are continuing to work closely with SEUHD and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, medical staff and employees. We’ve put in place the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond, and we want to assure our community that this decision is the direct result of following those preparedness plans.