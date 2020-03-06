Emery School District Makes Changes to Hiring Policies, Fee Schedules

By Julie Johansen

During the Emery School District Board working session, Stuart Clason and a representative from the Castle Solar Project discussed with the board the projected solar project west of Huntington. Board member Jessy Johansen questioned the potential conflict between Chris Guymon and Enyo Solar. It was stated that this is still in the resolution stage.

Also, due to the hiring of Jared Black as the new district’s new superintendent, the business administrator position was discussed. A job description and overview of the position will be posted online. The hiring timeline will be bumped up so that desirable candidates can be considered soon.

Hunter Solar’s recent donation of $50,000 needed to be approved by the board for spending. It was recommended to be spent in the robotics program as they are still operating on last year’s funds. This would also use the funds in the STEM education area as required.

Black then gave a presentation on the new state-mandated requirements for fee schedules in the all areas of education, including elementary, middle school and high school. His handout of fee schedules was only in the draft form and needs a couple of public hearings before the process proceeds. Another public hearing will be held at April’s school board meeting.

Concerned parents and teachers had questions and comments regarding the fees for extracurricular activities, especially for students that receive fee-waivers. The current fee schedule was adopted in 2008 and will be updated in April of 2020. The state mandate requires that all programs and activities are accessible to all students and a general overall reduction in cost is required.

Next, a policy change was approved, which changes the wording in superintendent hiring requirements. This change in wording eliminates successful experiences in education and will now read the local board determines the outstanding qualifications of the individual applying.

New positions at Emery High were then announced, including Ferd Allred as volleyball coach and Meagan Butterfield as the cheer coach.

Ms. Durrant, principal at Castle Dale Elementary, played host to the board during the meeting. She commented that the school’s social/emotional program has had a positive effect in the school. Gratitude was expressed for Ashley Jensen’s increased time and her assistance in this area.