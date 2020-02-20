Emery School District Names New Superintendent

In wake of the upcoming retirement of Emery School District Superintendent Larry Davis, the board of education was tasked with naing his replacement. After much consideration, the board chose Jared Black, the district’s current business administrator, to fill the role.

“As you may know, Superintendent Davis has announced his retirement for the end of this school year,” the Board of Education for the Emery School District shared. “We want to recognize his service and dedication to Emery School District through the years. He has helped improve the lives of our children as a teacher, principal and superintendent. We are grateful for his time and expertise.”

Davis took the superintendent role on July 1, 2016 following the retirement of former superintendent Kirk Sitterud. Before his district position, Davis had 16 years of local administrative experience, including eight years as Principal of Emery High School and eight years as Principal of Canyon View Junior High School.

With Davis planning to retire at the end of the school year, the search for a new superintendent began.

“After careful consideration and much discussion, the school board has chosen to appoint Jared Black as our new superintendent,” the board shared. “Jared has many years of experience in our district and will provide great insight and leadership. We are excited about this appointment and are confident in Jared’s character and ability. We are positive that under his leadership, the district and students in the Emery County School District will be well served.”

With the transition, the Emery School District will soon post a job announcement to fill the business administrator role.

“We want to thank all of you as well,” the board concluded. “We are reassured by the knowledge that each of you will be able to provide assistance and support to Jared in this new position.”