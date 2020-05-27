Emery School District Praises Employees With Multiple Awards

Alongside the announcement of Emery School District (ESD) Elementary Teacher of the Year, Justin Thorney was named the Emery School District Teacher of the Year.

Currently, Thornley teaches animal science, floriculture, agricultural leadership and agricultural science. Alongside these responsibilities, he acts as the Emery High School FFA (Future Farmers of American) Advisor and is on the wrestling coaching staff.

The ESD announcements did not stop there, however, as the ESD Secondary Teacher of the Year was named as Green River High School teacher Tawni Jensen. Finally, the ESD Volunteer of the Year was announced as Green River’s Mistie Bastian.