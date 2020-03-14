Emery School District Provides Information Following School Closure

Press Release

Schools in the Emery School District will be suspended for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Syd Dickson and involves all public schools in Utah.

Emery District officials will meet Monday to lay out plans for student homework assignments during the suspension. Plans will also be made to provide on-going student lunch and breakfast. However, no meals will be available on Monday.

All teachers and administrators should report to their schools on Monday and begin organizing homework assignments. School aides are not required to report on Monday, but custodians are. Students should not come to the school on Monday, but students and parents should look for additional notifications going forward which will be made via ParentLink, district and school websites, and Facebook.

Thanks for your cooperation and please share this notification.

Superintendent Larry Davis