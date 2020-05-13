Emery School District to Move Forward with Summer Lunch Program

With the temporary changes in the school system, many may be questioning how the summer lunch program will look this year, or if it will take place at all. For the Emery School District (ESD), there will still be a summer lunch program, though it will look a bit different.

All of the elementary schools within the district will host curbside pickup for breakfast and lunch. The public is invited to the school that is located closest to them at the time of meal service. The times will remain the same, which is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Buses will not be participating in the program through the summer. The ESD will also provide five additional pickup sites where district suburbans will be located.

The Emery Town pickup will be at the post office, located at 31 East Main Street, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. The Clawson Town pickup will be at the four-way stop located at Center and Main in front of the old post office from 11:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In Castle Dale, there will be a second pickup location at the Emery County Fairgrounds, located at 75 South 400 East, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A pickup location will be at the four-way stop on Lawrence Road and Main Street in Lawrence between 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Finally, Elmo will have a pickup location at the ward meeting house, 170 East Main Street, from 10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Meals are free to all that are aged 18 and younger and parents may pickup for children that are unable to attend. Those that will be unable to pickup food for any reason are encouraged to inform the district so they are able to control waste.

The Emery School District encourages all to remember to practice social distancing and thanks all for making the program, which is funded based on the amount of meals it serves, a success.