Emery Soccer Starts Region with a Bang

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

After stumbling in the opening weekend, Emery had to regroup in a hurry. Not only did region play begin on Tuesday, but the Spartans had to go up against a top team, Richfield, on the road.

The Spartans came out and played strong, netting one goal in each half. Most importantly, Emery’s defense kept the Wildcats out of the net. The competition marked the first shutout for Elias Morris and company. Alex Noriega and Marko Ilijic each added a goal in the 2-0 win.

The Spartans (1-2, 1-0) will host South Sevier (2-1, 1-0) for their home opener on Thursday.