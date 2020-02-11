Emery Spartans Compete in the NMJC Invitational Automotive Competition

Five Emery Spartans found themselves far from home as they competed in the NMJC Invitational Automotive Competition in Hobbs, New Mexico on Thursday, Feb. 6. These automotive students included Kelton Gordon, Kamden Barnett, Logan Garrett, Jerrin Huntington and Daxton Miller.

Miller placed second individually at the competition and was awarded a tool box, tools and a scholarship. Garrett placed just behind Miller in third and was awarded the same prizes. The three remaining Spartans were credited with respectable finishes. As a team, Emery took second.

At the competition, there were teams participating from Utah, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.