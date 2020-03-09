Emery Struggles in St. George

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans sought warmer weather and headed to St. George for a weekend tournament to begin the soccer season. Emery kicked off the season on Friday against Union. The Cougars proved tough to beat and took the contest, 3-1.

The competition grew tougher for Emery as the Spartans faced off with 4A Stansbury on Saturday. The Stallions scored four goals in the first half to take a commanding lead. They added three more goals in the final half to grab the 7-0 win.

Emery (0-2, 0-0) will need to rebound quickly as it heads to Richfield on Tuesday to play the Wildcats (2-3, 0-0). The Spartans will then return home for their home opener against South Sevier on Thursday (1-1, 1-0).