Emery Telcom Scholarship Recipients for 2020 Announced

By Taren Powell

The 2020 Emery Telcom Scholarship ended with almost 60 applications and of those, 18 students were awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a college of their choice. Students from Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan Counties had the opportunity to apply for the scholarship. Unfortunately, an awards ceremony did not take place at any of the high schools, instead students were notified and awarded via email.

Students from Carbon High School who were awarded include, Kayla Barney, Jeffery McCourt, Angelina Rondinelli, Zachary Sicilia and Cami Taylor. Scholarship recipients from Monticello High School are Dillon Slack and Dylan Bird. Scholarship recipients from Blanding High School are Emma Ward and Ivy Palmer. Scholarship recipients from Grand County High School are Emma Millis and Kayden Tranter.

Students from Emery High School who were awarded include Shelbee Murdock from Ferron, Jace Jorgensen and Makieya Bertuzzi from Castle Dale, Jessie Nicholson from Orangeville, Brileigh Curtis from Huntington, Ethan Staples from Elmo and Katelyn Hurst from Cleveland.

We would like to thank all of the students who took the time to apply for the scholarship and wish them all the best of luck with their educational plans now and in the future!