Emery’s Unusual Graduation *Photo Gallery*

Emery High put a different spin on graduation this year, due to the world pandemic. The 2020 graduating class all came in their cars and parked in the south parking lot, east of the softball fields for a commencement ceremony that will not be soon forgotten. The speakers spoke from a decorated flat bed trailer and KOAL broadcasted the messages over the radio for all in attendance to hear.

Madison Thomas started off the program with the poem entitled “Good Timbers.” Salutatorian, Teryn Allred, followed and shared how “flawed” times can be the most memorable of times. All we can control is how we react to situations, she said. Brax Jensen, Salutatorian, reflected on moments from the lives of LeBron James, Larry H. Miller and Muhammad Ali, mentioning that all of these men had a burning desire to be great and the the work ethic to back it up. Jace Jorgensen, Valedictorian, closed out the graduates’ comments with several life lessons he has learned.

Superintendent Larry Davis thanked the students, teachers and everyone else that has helped close out this uncommon school year. Principal Gordon then presented the graduates to the school board and Tracey Johnson accepted the seniors.

One by one, students got out of their cars to receive their diplomas. The graduates then returned to their cars and waved to their teachers as they exited the parking lot. ETV news broadcasted the entire ceremony and will be selling DVDs for $10 to anyone that would like to remember the atypical 2020 drive-in graduation. Call (435) 613-9605 to order your DVD with exclusive drone footage of the festivities.

Photos by Dusty Butler