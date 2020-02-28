Enjoy Arsenic and Old Lace at Carbon High School *Photo Gallery*

Press Release

Two murderous old ladies, a Theodore Roosevelt impersonator, a Boris Karloff look-alike and a theater critic in love is the story as Carbon High School Theatre proudly presents playwright Joseph Kesselring’s “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Filled with colorful characters and witty plot twists, this quirky comedy is one for the ages. A clever combination of the farcical and the macabre, the story centers on two elderly sisters who are famous in their Brooklyn neighborhood for their numerous acts of charity.

Unfortunately, however, their charity includes poisoning lonely old men who come to their home looking for lodging. The two women are assisted in their crimes by their mentally challenged nephew who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt and who frequently blasts a bugle and yells “charge” as he bounds up the stairs. Matters get complicated when a second nephew, a theater critic, discovers the murders and a third nephew appears after having just escaped from a mental institution.

In his skillful mixture of comedy and mayhem, Kesselring satirizes the charitable impulse as he pokes fun at the conventions of the theater. “Arsenic” is the hilarious and smartly written comedy that takes protecting family to a comedic extreme. It’s about community, friendship and unconditional love.

“People love this play and we’ve put together an incredible ensemble that sparkles with intelligence and comedic ability,” director Steve Pay said.

Cast members include Summer Atherley, Kylee Tweddell, Ryker Childs, Sean Tilman, Mikayla Taggart, Hyrum Morley, Leonard Livingston, Jack Livingston, Hunter Heath, Kyle Carlton and Kolby Bedke. The cast are well seasoned actors from the advanced theatre class at Carbon High School. Pay said this cast has been a great group to work with and has put their heart and soul into performing a great play for all ages.

The production opens on Wednesday, March 4 at Carbon High School. Curtain is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com. Purchase early and avoid lines. Limited tickets available at the door. Come enjoy another great production as Carbon High Theatre again takes the stage in “Arsenic and Old Lace.”