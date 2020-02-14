Enjoy Free Admission at the Prehistoric Museum This Presidents’ Day

Press Release

When was your last visit to the Prehistoric Museum?

A lot has changed at the museum in the last year, including major new exhibitions in both the Hall of Paleontology and the Hall of Archaeology. Come explore the native cultures, dinosaurs and other life that called Utah home in the past.

The Prehistoric Museum has also recently completed an updated timeline of Eastern Utah’s native cultures on the first floor of the Hall of Archaeology. These exhibitions trace the archaeology of Utah from the end of the Ice Age to the arrival of the Spanish in Utah in 1776.

New paleontology exhibits explore the earliest known life forms, starting 500 million years ago all the way through early mammals. Come see Utah’s oldest known dinosaurs and the diversity of animals that have been found in Utah fossil records.

The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum is an accredited Natural History Museum that focuses on the paleontology and archaeology of Utah. Highlights of the collection include dinosaurs from Jurassic National Monument, the Columbian Mammoth from Huntington Canyon and Fremont clay figures.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.