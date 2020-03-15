EWCD Seeks Letter of Support From Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

Craig Johansen, Emery Water Conservancy District (EWCD) Chair, came before the Castle Dale City Council on Thursday evening requesting an updated letter of support for transfer of the Joe’s Valley Dam title from federal agencies to the EWCD. He explained the need of the letter again as the Bureau of Reclamation is requesting the letter.

Johansen also explained the need of title in the event that major rehabilitation had to be done and the collateral of the dam was eminent for bonding. Councilman Brad Giles made the motion to sign the letter and Councilwoman Julie Johansen second the motion on the condition of the guarantee that recreation would be able to continue on the reservoir. The letter was signed by Castle Dale City Mayor Danny Van Wagoner and presented to the EWCD.

Next, in an effort to make safety a top priority, a 2020 Safety Incentive Program presented by Nosh Arrien was approved and adopted by the council. This includes full-time and part-time employees. Incentives are awarded if there are zero recordable accidents each month. The monthly reward is lunch with the mayor with the reward for an entire year being $150. This safety award program was added to the employee handbook.

Seth Smith, animal control officer, then presented Castle Dale City’s Urban Deer Control Program that he has been working with the Division of Wildlife Resources to finalize. This program is designed to maintain a balance between the number of deer within the city limits and the negative impact they create for the residents. These actions can only take place during the annual archery hunt. This ordinance had previously been approved.

Donations for Girls State participants of $100 for each of the three girls were approved by the council. The girls chosen to represent Castle Dale are Natalie Chynweth, Kenley Terry and Kaylee Durrant. The girls were asked to report back to the council after their experience.

Fire chief Arrien reported that following a recent inspection by the state fire chief, the Castle Dale Unit had received a four ranking, which is a whole number improvement from last time. More training would help this, but with a volunteer unit where members have full-time jobs, this is hard to accomplish. The council congratulated Arrien and thanked him for his service.

To conclude, it was announced that Jamie Robertson and Arrien have been hired by the city as part-time, temporary summer help.