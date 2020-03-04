EWCD Seeks Public Lands Council Support for Title Transfer of Joe’s Valley Dam

Craig Johansen speaks on the title transfer.

By Julie Johansen

Jay Mark Humphrey, manager of the Emery Water Conservancy District (EWCD), along with Craig Johansen, EWCD Board President, requested a letter of support from the Emery County Public Lands Council in their efforts to receive the title for the Joe’s Valley Dam and Recreation Area.

Johansen stated they have been trying to secure the title for four years since the contract with the Bureau of Reclamation was paid in full. He stated four reasons why this was so important: 1. The reservoir is the most important economic entity in the county. 2. The district has spent over $2 million in improving and maintaining the dam. 3. It is a unique opportunity to be owned by Emery County. 4. Operation of the facility will not change.

He continued to remark that the Forest Service and wildlife jurisdictions will remain the same and this would be a very important letter from the Emery County Public Lands Council.

Humphrey, who has been with the EWCD for 33 years, gave a short history of the dam. He explained that it was authorized in 1956 while the district was organized in 1961 and took over the main aspect of the project in 1970. In 2016, the contracted obligation was paid in full. Humphrey feels that local control will be more efficient and better supply the water, and that more flexible use of the area and resources should be retained at the local level.

It was explained that if rehabilitation is needed without the title, there would be no collateral. Regardless of who holds title, the EWCD is responsible for the costs.

Humphrey said that it includes more than just the Joe’s Valley Dam. Also included are Huntington North and Swasey Diversion along with stabilization of the upper lakes such as Grassy, Potter’s Pond, Pete’s Hole and Soup Bowl. He also verbalized that the management would remain the same as in the 1967 contract with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Several questions came from the audience, including disability access, removal of silt, public access, quality of the water and local restrictions. Although the public was informed that Adobe Wash is not part of this project, as it is privately owned by the Cottonwood Creek Irrigation Company, many were concerned that there is no public access for recreation to this lake, so could it happen to Joe’s Valley?

Forest Ranger Daren Olsen commented they are not opposed to the transfer of title to the dam but are still considering the additional acreage transfer for the reservoir and recreational areas. They would like management to remain the same for the public use.

A motion to write the letter of support was made by J.R. Nelson, then Wade Allinson suggested that the language included in the letter state that the recreational use would remain the same. The motion was then seconded and voted on unanimously.