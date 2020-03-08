Excitement and Determination Fill Emery Rodeo Team for Spring Rodeo Season

By Julie Johansen

The Emery rodeo team is looking forward to the spring rodeos with excitement and determination. The team of 22 members has 17 who have already qualified for the state finals coming June 8-13 in Heber City. The team is led by Kevin and Dawnette Gordon.

Team members include Baylee Jacobsen, Jessica Fox, Hailey Allred, Kinlee Jensen, Abbie McElprang, Jessie McElprang, Shelbee Murdoch, Megan Zunich, Kaia Noyes, AnnDee Bellston, Ruger Payne, James Johansen, Race Gordon, Bret Olsen, Drake Weber, Zeek Weber, Ladd Coyne, Caleb Rubio, Korby Christiansen, Kayson Jensen, Byron Christiansen and Cole Magnuson.

The spring rodeo season begins on the first weekend in April in Ogden at the Spikers rodeo. Carbon’s rodeo team will host the next one in Price on April 10 and Sanpete’s rodeo is the next day, April 11, in Mt. Pleasant. On April 24 and 25, preference rodeos are scheduled for SUC in Spanish Fork and Juab in Nephi. These rodeos must be preferenced by the contestants as to when they want to compete. On May 1, the rodeo road will lead to Morgan and on to Tremonton for Bear River’s rodeo the following day. Wasatch #1 and #2 will be in Heber on May 8 and 9. The last spring rodeos before state finals are in Beaver on May 15 and 16. The Emery team will be keeping the road busy as they travel to these rodeos.

The Spartans will once again sponsor the Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo in Castle Dale this summer and prepare to host their rodeo again in September.