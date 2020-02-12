“Exotic Creatures” Exhibition Opening in Gallery East Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

The Anna Day and Kelly Lynn Wright “Exotic Creatures” opening reception will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. The exhibition began on Feb. 11 and will run through March 6.

In conjunction with USU Eastern, this exhibition will be hosted at Gallery East, located at 451 East 400 North in Price. Hours for the gallery are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“These artists explore different takes on the theme ‘Exotic Creatures.’ The exhibit opens on Valentine’s Day, a perfect event for part of your night out, so come take in this exhibit before or after dinner. Both artists will also have prints of their work available, a great opportunity to give the gift of art or take something home for yourself from this inspiring show,” said Jason Huntzinger of Gallery East.

For more information on this exhibit and Gallery East, contact Huntzinger at jason.huntzinger@usu.edu.