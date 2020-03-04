Experienced Spartans Focused on New Accomplishments

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Optimism is high surrounding Emery softball as players and fans alike can see the team’s potential. The Lady Spartans will have a number of returning starters and players suiting up this season. “All of our starters have varsity experience,” said head coach Shaun Bell. “We are 12 deep, most of them have played a lot.”

The success of any softball team revolves around pitching, and the Spartans have an abundance. Coach Bell rattled off six pitchers returning that have experience on the mound in state games. “Pitching is a strength of this team,” said Bell.

Seniors Braileigh Clark and Kaylee Price will lead the way. “Braileigh is effectively wild,” Bell said with a grin. “She keeps the hitters off balance.” Bell continued, “Kaylee has the best changeup and she locates really well.” The Spartans will also turn to Kaejha Johnson (Jr.), Madisyn Childs (So.), Cambrie Jensen (So.) and Taliegh Price (Jr.) for relief. Johnson offers more finesse with great off-speed action while Childs is a tall, lengthy pitcher that can bring the heat.

Outfielders Makieya Burtuzzi and Autumn Stilson round out Emery’s senior class. Stilson is coming off a solid junior campaign where she averaged .500 in 82 at-bats while recording 26 RBIs.

The Spartans’ goal is to compete for a region title. It will not be easy with the likes of Grand, South Sevier, San Juan and now Carbon. “It’s a tough region. Grand is one of the toughest teams in 3A,” Bell said. “South Sevier and San Juan always have good programs.” The Spartans are hoping to lean on their vast experience as the season approaches.