Famous Rivalry Rock Dons Both Carbon and Emery Colors

Those traveling between Carbon and Emery counties would be hard-pressed to miss the rock that is found on the border of the two counties. This rock is often painted with one of the schools’ colors and symbolization as Dinos and Spartans take turns with painting. Rivalries have broken out before as Carbon High School and Emery High School work to secure their own markings on the rock.

However, in the wake of COVID-19, a sort of unity was created with both of the schools in mind. Unbeknownst as to who the artist is, the rock has been adorned with the Carbon High School colors on one side and the Emery High school colors on the other. It is one small, yet impactful, reminder in these times that all should come together.