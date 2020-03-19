FAQ Surrounding COVID-19, Southeast Utah Health Department Provides Answers

Are we testing?

Yes, we are currently testing people from our communities. The people who are being tested fit the criteria given by the state and deemed “at risk.”

Is it correct that I cannot camp in Moab?

For non-residents that is correct. Residents are still allowed to go camping, but non-residents are not allowed to camp in Carbon, Emery or Grand counties at this time.

Is it true we cannot backcountry camp or do river runs?

There is no camping of any kind allowed unless you are a resident of these counties and in no groups over 10. There may be day trips, but again, no groups over 10 involved in the day trips.

Does the latest health order, 2020-02 pertain even if we had already made reservations through Airbnb a couple months ago?

Yes, this is for all reservations through April 17, 2020. For those who checked in March 13, 2020 or earlier can continue out their stay, but no new check-ins.

Will SEUHD be providing COVID-19 recommendations for dental, optometry and other medical offices?

No, we encourage these businesses to seek guidance and make those decisions internally. These businesses should look to the CDC for needed guidance.

Will SEUHD be contacting all businesses individually?

These businesses will be contacted if we have a current email address on file for them.

What about call centers?

Business as normal can continue but these businesses will need to follow the recommendations for businesses from our Public Health Order 2020-02.

What about reimbursements for businesses closed due to COVID-19?

Your business should look into relief efforts offered by the Small Business Association, which has pledged help for this area.

Should refunds and deposits that were made to hotels and rentals be returned, or what is recommended?

Each business should look into their internal policies, but we encourage businesses to be as flexible as possible.

What if businesses refuse to close or they continue to allow people to check-in to rentals?

These businesses will be subject to the punishments listed in the Public Health Order 2020-02 and may be subject to revocation of current and future permits.