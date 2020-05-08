Fate of the Former Senior Center Building Discussed by Carbon County Commissioners

A recent hot-button issue with Carbon County was discussed by the commissioners during their regularly scheduled Wednesday evening meeting. This issue pertained to the discussion and possible approval of the sale or disposition of the former senior center building, also known as The Tavern.

Commissioner Larry Jensen expressed that there has been some interest in the building. Two commercial appraisals for the building were conducted to have a benchmark to legally sell. Both appraisals were received and the average amount of the two came to around $400,000 for the building and the property.

Rather than moving forward with demolition, Commissioner Jensen suggested that the building and property should be advertised once again for a Request for Proposal (RFP). From there, it could be weighed on whether to sell or demolish.

“If someone has interest, I think it would be better to leave the building,” said Commissioner Jensen.

Some brief discussion was also had in regard to the possibility of separating the parcels and selling them individually. The ultimate decision was made to re-advertise the property through an RFP and continue when bids are, or are not, received.