Federal Assistance Available for Producers Suffering Losses Due to Pandemic

By Julie Johansen

If you are a farmer or rancher whose operation has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that beginning May 26, the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) will be accepting applications from producers who have suffered losses. The CFAP (Coronavirus Food Assistance Program) will provide relief to producers who faced price declines or additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

Producers who have suffered a five percent or greater price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain descriptions can apply online with the Farm Service Agency Staff beginning Tuesday, May 26. FSA will help interested parties apply for the program. The forms will ask for the applicant’s name and address as well as other personal information, including Tax Identification Number, Farm Operating Structures, adjusted gross income and direct deposit information.

Starting May 26, contact local FSA staff to apply for this support payment. This assistance is available for livestock.