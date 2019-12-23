Ferron City Council Changes Meeting Schedule, Assigns 2020 Duties

Photo courtesy of Ferron City

By Julie Johansen

Ferron City Council meetings will be changed from the second Thursday each month to the second Wednesday in 2020 with the first meeting scheduled for January 8, 2020. This recommendation met the council’s approval at its December meeting.

Mayor Adele Justice then announced the council’s assignment changes for the new year.

Dell Mead will oversee the fire department, emergency preparedness and animal control as well as act as deputy treasurer. Wendy Price will have the responsibility for water, sewer and garbage as well as oversee the Pioneer Day celebration. Chris Winn will be charged with roads, buildings and maintenance as well as serve at the Castle Valley Special Service District member and oversee the Halloween celebration.

Shala Hunsaker will serve as a tree board member and oversee the Ferron Fit Team, deputy recorder, beautification, economic development and the Arbor Day activity. Troy Winder will be in charge of the cemetery, Mayor’s Park and the fairgrounds as well as serve on the stock show council and oversee the Christmas celebration.

The mayor will be on the planning and zoning board as well as the golf course board. She will oversee the Ferron Youth City Council, city administration and the Easter celebration. Mayor Justice remarked that she still needs someone to serve on the public lands and recreation board.

Also during the meeting, councilman Mead spoke about the city having bark collars available for rent. Dog owners can rent them to use when their dog has a barking nuisance complaint.

The charge would be $30-$40 and if residents cannot pay the full amount, payments can be arranged. He also reported that he spoke with Castle Dale City about a gun that shoots a net about 30 feet to help apprehend a dog. The cost is about $600.

Sid Swasey, maintenance, reported that the breakers at the Mayor’s Park will need to be replaced before next Christmas as they keep breaking with the decorations there.

To conclude, the city recorder reported that there is an interest in veteran banners. Desertview Federal Credit Union has pledged support as well as other citizens. Banners are $45 each.