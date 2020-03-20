Ferron City Council Hosts Emergency Meeting to Combat COVID-19

Members of the Ferron City Council hosted an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening in order to address the growing concerns that are surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

The council first tackled plans to combat and prevent the spread of the virus. These decisions included the closing of Ferron City Hall to walk-in traffic. Employees may still be contacted by phone, mail and email. Cash payments will also not be taken for the time being. Bill payments will be accepted with a check by mail or dropbox as well as paying with a card online or over the phone.

The council made the decision to suspend water shut-offs for an undetermined amount of time and the maintenance crew will carry on as normal. Following these decisions, the council passed a resolution authorizing the council and planning commission to convene and conduct electronic meetings in accordance with Utah code 52-4-207. All meetings will be electronic for now.