Ferron City Council Members Report Their Responsibilities

By Julie Johansen

Zion (Kayden) Yeates received Ferron City’s Outstanding Citizen Recognition for his involvement with the Ferron Youth City Council and activity in community events during the city’s council meeting last week. This is a quarterly award given by the city council.

Discussion on upcoming Peach Days celebration continued with the mayor informing the council the Emery County Travel Bureau will no longer be awarding marketing grants, so many event directors will need to rethink their budgets without these funds. This year, councilwoman Wendy Price will be directing the car show and dance. It was also stated that the Withers family would like to sell the soap box cars to Ferron City.

Next, it was reported that Ferron City is looking for a part-time cemetery caretaker. This job would be for 25 hours per week and has a salary of $12 per hour for the summer months beginning in April. The city recorder will advertise the job. Meanwhile, the Molen Cemetery will be cared for by volunteers.

Other discussion on the cemetery included burials on Sundays and holidays. It was discussed that the cost for overtime work during these times is more than the fees charged for the services. The council will revisit this, determining how much their cost is and how other cities handle these situations. Some council members are not in favor of raising their fees.

The duties of the maintenance workers were explained and the separation of duties was made clearer. Rick Price will be over the garbage dumpster and Sid Swasey will mow the streets. The mayor also suggested that the maintenance crew should wear uniforms, but this topic was tabled until next month’s meeting.

Council member Shala Hunsaker then expressed her regrets that she will not be doing the fundraiser on St. Patrick’s Day this year but the American Legion Auxiliary will have one that day. She also requested the council’s vote on flowers for the city pots. She had quotes from a local supplier that were $3 higher than previously quoted. The council felt that this would be okay as long as the quality was satisfactory.

Councilman Dell Mead explained that he is obtaining quotes for concrete for sidewalks, especially along 400 West to San Rafael Middle School. He also said following a vehicle inventory that the dump truck, water truck and cemetery truck need to be sold and replaced. He suggested an auction. Mead also reported that a project list needs to be given to the special service district by August. The sewer issues by Shane Pitchforth’s house needs to be on this list as the problems there have persisted for a number of years.

Councilman Troy Winter told the council about the wind damage at the fairgrounds. He was trying to determine whether the repairs could be done with less expense than the insurance deductible. Winter also stated that he would like to move the restrooms to the south side of the metal building and have a playground in the lower area of the grounds. He also said that city sanitation had approved the moving of the dumpsters to between the city shop and fire station. Winter would also like to move the RV dump to behind Main Street Market.

Mayor Adele Justice reported that she is beginning to work with the Bureau of Land Management on the patent process to be able to lease Millesite Golf Course. She also reported that the Fire Pit restaurant will not be returning to the course this year and she asked the council for suggestions.

Mayor Justice concluded by informing the council that in order to begin receiving Transient Room Tax, they will need to hold a public hearing and adopt an ordinance. She also reported that the golf course sign on the corner of State Street and Molen Road needs to be permitted by the Outdoor Advertising Control as this area has been added to the UDOT Outdoor Advertising Corridor. Council members expressed that the sign is necessary so further study will be conducted and reported on during the next meeting.

Finally, it was stated during the meeting that the Ferron City Youth Council will having activities monthly. A swing dance is planned for March 2.