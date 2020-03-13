Ferron City Hires Engineering Firm to Create Master Plan for Trails

By Julie Johansen

At their March meeting on Wednesday, Ferron City Council members voted to hire Jones & DeMille Engineering to create a transportation master plan.

The city is considering making trails from the city center to outlying areas, but feel that a master plan is the best place to start. This process will be ongoing for two to four years, but the plan will make the process organized and provide a direction to follow. The representative from Jones & DeMille explained it is best to have “shovel ready plans” before applying for funds from places such as Community Impact Board.

Councilwoman Shala Hunsaker then gave a report on acquiring a marquee sign for Ferron City Hall. She recommended an information sign be placed on the west side of city hall and two small rock welcome signs. This decision was approved and the sign will be purchased and installed.

Councilman Troy Winters began a discussion on increasing funds for holiday and weekend burials. He stated that a $50 increase would cover the overtime work of city employees. A comparison of other cities in the county was also given consideration. This item was listed on the agenda as a discussion, so no vote will be taken until the next meeting.

Winters also discussed the moving or fencing of the city dumpsters as well as a burn pile for the city. Where to place the dumpster or how to clean up the area at the fairgrounds was given much consideration by the council. Several citizens also had questions and suggestions. Questions included, “Is it the responsibility of the city to provide these services for citizens?” Also, should there be fines for dumping, and how many dumpsters are needed? A suggestion of having a burn night with refreshments and music was given. This matter will need more consideration and study before a decision can be made.

Ferron City motioned to adopt an ordinance to be able to collect Transient Room Tax. These motel taxes are currently being collected by the county, but with the ordinance, the city will receive these. It was stated that the tax funds will be small.

The council also voted to donate to the girls attending Girl’s State from Ferron and to Jolene Steven’s Barrel Club. Council members concluded with a vote to contract with Lor-Aid (Lori Hancock) for CPR and first aid training.