On Wednesday, Ferron Elementary School took time to announce their recipients of the Ferron Elementary Presidential Awards for Academic Excellence.

These recipients were Brindlayn Grange, Sam Allen, Garrett Childs, Myla Blackham, Brindie Kemple, Trygg Jensen, Ajay Thomas, Easton Olsen, Kade Perkins and Morgan Mills. The school staff wished to give their congratulations to the winners.