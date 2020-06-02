Fire Personnel Responds to Motorhome Fire in Price

By Traci Bishop

At approximately 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, authorities were dispatched to just beyond the Carbon County Fairgrounds to respond to a fire.

Price Fire was dispatched first, followed closely by Helper Fire at 1:48 p.m. Upon responding, it was discovered that a motorhome was being consumed by flames. Initial reports stated that there was not anyone inside the motorhome at the time of the fire.

The fire departments worked diligently to put out the fire quickly, wishing to minimize damage, injury or spread of the flames. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released. Continue to check with ETV News as information is made available.