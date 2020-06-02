First Carbon School District Student Passes the ITF+ Exam

A representative of the Carbon School District (CSD) recently contacted to the Coal Country Strike Team, along with Silicon Slopes East, to ensure that those behind the efforts knew how appreciative they were of the grant funding received last year and the successes that have come with it.

Despite COVID-19 and the school dismissal, the CSD still made an effort to test all interested students in industry certifications. The district’s first student took and passed the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Certification Exam. This student is a freshman that is also preparing to take the CompTIA A+ exam along with a number of other students. It was stated that these exams are very difficult to pass, even with a normal school schedule and in-person teaching each day.

“The fact that this student passed while working virtually with his teacher, Mr. Thompson, studying hours and hours on his own and earning such a high score, is an indication of the talent and dedication of this young man and the strength of our new program,” the school district shared.

The Carbon School District is able to reimburse the cost of the exam using the Coal Country Strike Team funding. The student represents the first of many that will become certified with industry-recognized certificates while still attending high school. The district recognized that this is an exciting effort on behalf of many, mainly the student himself.