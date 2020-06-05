Flag Day Ceremony Coming to Price

ETV News stock photo of a past Flag Day ceremony in Price.

Press Release

The public is cordially invited and encouraged to attend Flag Day ceremonies on Sunday, June 14 beginning at 1 p.m. at the corner of 100 North 100 East in Price (behind the Price City Fire Station). The Benevolent and Protect Order of Elks, Lodge 1550, will present the history of our country through the nation’s flags.

Afterward, the American Legion Price Post 3 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony, properly and respectfully disposing of flags. If your home, business or agency has been flying flags throughout the winer and spring winds and storms, the flags may be ready for retirement. Non-servicable flags are those flags that are faded, dirty or torn.

Please consider participating in the time-honored ceremony practiced in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code by bringing your flags to they ceremony. For more information, the American Legion Price Post 3 may be contacted at (435) 630-8474.