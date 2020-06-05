Flash Flood Watch in Effect This Weekend

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday morning that the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

“A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” the Emery County Sheriff’s Office shared. “The burn scar from the Trail Mountain Fire is included in the watch.”

A map of the affected area spans throughout much of Utah and can be seen above.

“As you make your weekend plans, please monitor forecasts and exercise caution, as flash flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes and small streams will be possible across the watch area,” the sheriff’s office concluded.