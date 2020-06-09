Food Ranch Donuts are Returning

By Julie Johansen

Food Ranch, which has been historically well-love throughout the community, is re-opening soon. Located on Highway 29 in Orangeville, the store is scheduled to open in July.

The business, under new ownership, will feature a full convenience and grocery store complete with a restaurant, bakery and butcher shop. Food Ranch will be under the direction of new owners, including Ken and Michelle Grant, Dane and Stephanie Behling, and their families. The group is currently expanding and modernizing the store prior to opening. They are also waiting for permits and equipment orders to arrive.

The owners expect to be hiring nearly 25 employees in the next two weeks. These positions will include managers, clerks and bag boys. Those interested should watch the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages for these job announcements. A grand opening date will also be announced on these pages soon.

While work continues inside the store, the fuel pumps at Food Ranch are already open with gas, both premium and unleaded, as well as diesel. As soon as permits are received, they will also have propane. The main floor of the store has been completely refurbished and the upstairs will be considered for expansion and growth at a later date.