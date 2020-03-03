“Found by the Side of the Road” Exhibit Coming to the Price City Art Gallery

Press Release

Beginning March 4, the Second Floor Price City Art Gallery will feature the photography of Joette Baity Nielson. Her exhibit is called “Found by the Side of the Road.”

Joette Baity Nielson is a photographer with 35 years of experience documenting the natural world. She began taking pictures in high school. Nielson had a boyfriend who was much taller than she and she could never keep up when they hiked. She solved the problem by bringing a camera with her. Whenever she would fall behind, Nielson would stop and look around. Soon, she was taking pictures. She discovered that there are very often wonderful things to see on the side of the path.

Nielson’s show “Found by the Side of the Road” illustrates what she has found along side of the road lately in her travels.

A more diverse selection of Nielson’s work is available at The Light Studios at 128 Uintah, Helper. Her work is also available on Facebook and Instagram.

You can see this exhibit at Price City Hall, 185 East Main Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit will run through April 30.