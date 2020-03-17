Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Releases Statement on COVID-19

Press Release

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health has been closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19. To keep all of our client’s and community member’s health and safety a top priority, we will be moving forward with the following plan for the foreseeable future:

Four Corners will remain open to serve our clients and community members. Your health and safety are our top priority and we will be there with you through this uncertain time.

Four Corners is currently in the process of setting up Telemedicine for all of our prescribers. If you need to meet with a prescriber, please reach out for an appointment:

Carbon Clinic 435-637-2358 Emery Clinic: 435-381-2432 Moab Clinic: 435-259-6131

Four Corners will also allow telephone and telehealth therapy for those that would like that as an option. Reach out to one of the locations listed above for more information.

Certain precautions will be taken at each of our clinics to help reduce the risk of spread of the coronavirus. Waiting rooms will offer more space between clients to reduce community spread and we may ask clients to wait in their vehicle until their scheduled appointment. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all work to keep you safe and healthy during this time.

For information regarding Operation Recovery and the guidelines for the medication assisted treatment clinic during this time, please call (435) 613-7289.

If you are experiencing a crisis, please reach out to the national crisis line at 1-800-273-8255.

Your mental and physical health are extremely important to us! We hope to continue to provide quality service to those in need. Please reach out if you feel you are experiencing any mental health concerns as this can be a very stressful time.

Sincerely,

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Leadership and Staff